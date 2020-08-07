Basketmouth and Wife Elsie Okpocha Celebrate Their Daughter as She Turns 9

Happy birthday to Janelle Okpocha!
The daughter of Basketmouth and Elsie Okpocha has just turned 9 and to celebrate her, the proud parents took to their social media to post her stunning photoshoot with her, with captions in which they declared their love for the child.
Elsie said:
“t’s Princess Janelle’s Day!!!🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳
My beautiful daughter, so special, so loving
With your beautiful soul and mind, you bring us endless joy and happiness
May the Lord bless and keep you
May his face shine upon you
And may he lift his countenance upon you and give you peace.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY PRINCESS.
I LOVE YOU FOREVER”
And Basketmouth added:
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANELLE!!!
_______________________________________
To my beautiful, lovely, charming daughter…AGE IN GRACE.
DADDY ❤️ YOU.
________________________________________
Please tell your SONS to STAY AWAY!
I HAVE A LOADED BIG GUN.
Ohoooooo!!!! I don talk finish.”
