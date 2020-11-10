Bashir Ahmad Dismisses Report of Rahama Sadau’s Prosecution as “Fake News”

Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, has taken to his Twitter to shut down the reports making rounds that Rahama Sadau is about to be arraigned in a Sharia Court on allegations of blasphemy, a crime that carries the death penalty.

The drama started after Rahama posted photos of herself wearing a backless dress. It stirred heated reactions, with many Muslims condemning her, while others called out her critics.

The actress was forced to apologise to the Muslims who accused her of “blasphemy”; and now a screenshot has appeared on Twitter, showing that the IGP of Police got involved in the situation. Read it all here.

Today, some blogs reported that the actress is about to be arraigned in court, triggering another heated outrage online.

But Bashir Ahmad has dismissed it all as a lie.

“I don’t see any good intention in spreading the fake news about Rahama Sadau,” he tweeted, adding, “I have said it before and I am saying it now, @PoliceNG didn’t arrest Rahama or anyone else. Any news about her arrest or her being sentenced to death should be regarded as fake news and incitement.”

Rahama Sadau has yet to surface on social media ever since.

