Barty Stuns Sharapova in Australian Open Classic

Hometown hero Ashleigh Barty overpowered Maria Sharapova on Sunday to make the Australian Open quarter-finals where she will meet Petra Kvitova after the Czech matched her best Slam performance since a terrifying knife attack derailed her career.

On a hot day on Rod Laver Arena, the in-form 15th seeded Australian brought the Russian’s drive to win a first Grand Slam since the 2014 French Open to a grinding halt with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 upset.

Five-time major winner Sharapova claimed her biggest scalp since completing a drugs ban in 2017 when she rolled defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in round three and looked on track to carry the momentum forward.

The 30th seed won the first set but then fell to pieces in front of a partisan crowd who booed her at times, losing nine games in a row to surrender the second and go two breaks down in the third.

Despite offering some late resistance, and some unbelievable tennis, there was no way back for the 2008 champion.

“She is an absolute champion,” Barty, 22, said of Sharapova.

“She was never going to go away. I knew I had to keep chipping away — in a sense, trust the work we’ve done.

“I know that I can match it with the best.”

Barty’s win makes her only the third home player this millennium to reach the last eight in Melbourne, following Alicia Molik in 2005 and Jelena Dokic in 2009.

Next up for her is Kvitova, who blazed her way into the quarter-finals with an emphatic straight sets win over 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova.

The Czech eighth seed downed the unseeded American 6-2, 6-1 to match her best performance at a major since being slashed in a terrifying attack at her home in late 2016 that left her with lasting nerve damage in her fingers.