Bars on Bars: Watch Laycon Spit Fire on Show Off

No doubt, the winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition is as smart as he is talented.

The rapper and musician who insists that he only went on the reality show to promote his EP – Who is Laycon, showed his stuff yet again on Aktivatedtv’s Show Off hosted by Amazing Klef.

The mega talented rapper spat rhymes on end with fire punchlines on the show and we cannot help but be awed by his lyrical powress.

Laycon shared a snippet of his session on his Instagram page for the listening pleasure of his fans and lovers of good music.

Watch below.

