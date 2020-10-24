Barcelona v Madrid – Clasico preview

Barcelona will host Spanish champions Real Madrid in an empty Camp Nou on Saturday 24 October as both giants look to make an early stake for the title.

Both sides come into the game after suffering LaLiga defeats last weekend, although they had different fortunes in the Champions League mid-week.

Barca bounced back from their shock 1-0 reverse at Getafe to thump Hungarian minnows Ferencvaros 5-1 in the Champions League group opener.

Madrid, however, had their embarrassing 1-0 home defeat to newly promoted Cádiz exacerbated by an equally embarrassing 3-2 home defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Losing two consecutive home games to such weak opposition has naturally put question marks over Zidane’s future. But all may be forgiven if Los Blancos can secure a rare win over their bitter rivals in the Catalan capital on Saturday.

Sergio Ramos was a big loss for Madrid midweek and his return for the Camp Nou clash will be a priceless boost to the visitors, who are looking to win two consecutive league games against Barcelona for the first time since May 2008.

Barcelona will be looking to leave off-field issues behind them as they look to secure a win over the current Champions.

La Blaugrana have not managed to score in their last two fixtures against Los Blancos (drawing one and losing one), which will be extra motivation for new boss Ronald Koeman to claim victory in his first Clásico on the coach’s bench.

As it stands in the overall head-to-head, both sides have recorded an even 96 victories, and Barca may take comfort in the fact that the last time Los Blancos won their first Clásico of the season at Camp Nou was back in 2007.

However, without their 90,000-strong support, it will be a very different Camp Nou encounter played under very different circumstances.

Predicted lineups:

Barca Starting XI: Neto, Sergiño Dest, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Piqué, Sergi Roberto; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi (C)

Madrid Starting XI: Thibaut Courtois, Nacho, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos (C), Marcelo; Fede Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Vinicius, Karim Benzema.

