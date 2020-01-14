Barcelona top football money league; English clubs dominate top 20

Barcelona generated more money than any other club in Europe for the first time last season, a study has found.

The Spanish giants earned £741.1m in revenue in the 2018-19 season according to Deloitte’s Football Money League, swapping places with fierce rivals Real Madrid who generated £667.5m.

Premier League giants Manchester United came in third on £627.1m, with Bayern Munich (£581.8m) and Paris St-Germain (£560.5m) completing the top five.

But the Reds Devils are said to be “at risk of losing the position as the Premier League’s highest revenue generating club for the first time” next year with cross-town rivals Manchester City climbing up to sixth on (£538.2m).

Reigning European champions and runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool are seventh on (£533m).

Check out the top 20 below

1 Barcelona 741.1 (611.6) 2 Real Madrid 667.5 (665.2) 3 Manchester United 627.1 (589.8) 4 Bayern Munich 581.8 (557.4) 5 Paris St-Germain 560.5 (479.9) 6 Manchester City 538.2 (503.5) 7 Liverpool 533 (455.1) 8 Tottenham 459.3 (379.4) 9 Chelsea 452.2 (448) 10 Juventus 405.2 (349.5) 11 Arsenal 392.7 (389.1) 12 Borussia Dortmund 332.4 (281) 11 Atletico Madrid 324 (269.6) 14 Inter Milan 321.3 (248.7) 15 Schalke 286.3 (216) 16 Roma 203.6 (221.5) 17 Lyon 194.6 (145.5) 18 West Ham 190.7 (175.3) 19 Everton 187.7 (188.6) 20 Napoli 182.8 (161.9)