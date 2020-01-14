Barcelona top football money league; English clubs dominate top 20

Barcelona generated more money than any other club in Europe for the first time last season, a study has found.
The Spanish giants earned £741.1m in revenue in the 2018-19 season according to Deloitte’s Football Money League, swapping places with fierce rivals Real Madrid who generated £667.5m.
Premier League giants Manchester United came in third on £627.1m, with Bayern Munich (£581.8m) and Paris St-Germain (£560.5m) completing the top five.
But the Reds Devils are said to be “at risk of losing the position as the Premier League’s highest revenue generating club for the first time” next year with cross-town rivals Manchester City climbing up to sixth on (£538.2m).
Reigning European champions and runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool are seventh on (£533m).
Check out the top 20 below
|1
|Barcelona
|741.1 (611.6)
|2
|Real Madrid
|667.5 (665.2)
|3
|Manchester United
|627.1 (589.8)
|4
|Bayern Munich
|581.8 (557.4)
|5
|Paris St-Germain
|560.5 (479.9)
|6
|Manchester City
|538.2 (503.5)
|7
|Liverpool
|533 (455.1)
|8
|Tottenham
|459.3 (379.4)
|9
|Chelsea
|452.2 (448)
|10
|Juventus
|405.2 (349.5)
|11
|Arsenal
|392.7 (389.1)
|12
|Borussia Dortmund
|332.4 (281)
|11
|Atletico Madrid
|324 (269.6)
|14
|Inter Milan
|321.3 (248.7)
|15
|Schalke
|286.3 (216)
|16
|Roma
|203.6 (221.5)
|17
|Lyon
|194.6 (145.5)
|18
|West Ham
|190.7 (175.3)
|19
|Everton
|187.7 (188.6)
|20
|Napoli
|182.8 (161.9)