Barcelona to name Camp Nou after sponsor and use funds to fight Coronavirus

Spanish giants Barcelona have taken the historic step of giving a sponsor the naming rights to its home, the Nou Camp, and use donate the revenue to fighting coronavirus.

It’s an unprecedented move as the Camp Nou has never had another name since it was opened in 1957.

The Catalans have now given the title rights to the Barca Foundation, who will find a sponsor for 2020-21 season.

“Revenue will be used to fund research projects and the worldwide fight against the pandemic,” the club said.

“FC Barcelona and the Barca Foundation consider it a necessity that at this time of humanitarian crisis, the institution should use all its resources to fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences.”

Spain is one of only four countries in the world to have more than 20,000 coronavirus-related deaths to date, alongside Italy, France and the United States.

Barcelona – whose slogan is mes que en club (more than a club) – did not have a shirt sponsor until 2010 when they signed a deal with the Qatar Foundation.