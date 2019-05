Barcelona Suffer Champions League Blow with Dembele Injury

Ousmane Dembele could miss Barcelona’s Champions League semifinal second leg at Liverpool on Tuesday after sustaining a hamstring injury during Saturday’s 2-0 La Liga defeat at Celta Vigo.

Demebele, who missed two chances to score during Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg, was one of few regulars to face Celta as coach Ernesto Valverde made 11 changes to the side that clinched the La Liga title last week.

However, the France forward, who has been plagued with muscle injuries since completing a €105-million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, had to be taken off in the sixth minute of Saturday’s defeat.

The Catalans said in a statement the 21-year-old would undergo further tests on his right hamstring on Sunday.

“We’ll wait and see what the tests say tomorrow but obviously he’s a very important player for us and it’s a big setback to lose him for the next few games,” said Barca coach Valverde.

Dembele has scored 14 goals this season for Barca in all competitions but they will still be confident of seeing out the tie with Liverpool without him after two goals from Lionel Messi and one from Luis Suarez gave the Catalans a commanding first-leg win.