Barcelona plot Osimhen raid

Spanish giant Barcelona are planning to gate-crash Liverpool and Real Madrid transfer plans for Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

Reports claim that Barcelona are thinking about the Nigerian striker, Osimhen, as a long-term center-forward replacement for Luis Suarez as the youngster has displayed immense potential to grow.

Express Sport claims that Lille are prepared to sell their starlet but only in the summer transfer window, which could prove to be perfect for Barca as they have decided to refrain from making any January transfers.

The former Nigerian youth star moved to the French side in July 2019 for a transfer fee of £10.8 million from Charleroi, a Belgian football club. The 21-year-old’s price tag has skyrocketed since, having scored 13 goals in 24 appearances, including 2 in the Champions League this season and many European clubs are said to be monitoring the youngster’s progress.

Jurgen Klopp has planned to bring the Nigerian to Anfield during the January transfer market but the likes of Real Madrid, Barca and Tottenham Hotspurs, along with many others, have entered the race for the prodigious striker.

Osimhen signed a 5-year contract with the French side and although it remains to be seen if they would entertain any January deals, they will surely demand a high fee for the youngster.