Barcelona plot Neymar, Martinez double-swoop

Barcelona are getting ready to go big in the next transfer window, with reports claiming the Spanish champions are ready to bring in Neymar and Lautaro Martinez.

According to Spanish media, the Catalans are set to offer players in part-exchange for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and Inter Milan’s Martinez as they look to fortify their attack.

While doubts remain over whether the club can afford to sign the pair in light of the ravages wrought by COVID-19, reports in Spain claim the La Liga leaders plan to get around the issue by giving PSG and Inter the chance to take players from their squad.

Having spent this season out on loan at Bayern Munich, Philippe Coutinho is expected to be offered to both teams, either on a temporary or permanent basis.

The same applies to Antoine Griezmann, who has failed to live up to expectation since arriving at the Camp Nou last summer.

It has also been suggested that midfielders Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic could also be presented as options to the French and Italian outfits.

Neymar and Martinez, should they arrive, will for a fearsome attacking trident alongside talisman Lionel Messi, as Barca look to reclaim the European Cup which has eluded them for four seasons now.