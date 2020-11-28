Barcelona players accept 122m euros pay cut

Barcelona players have agreed to wage cuts that will save the Spanish club 122m euros as it looks to reposition after the ravages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 26-time La Liga champions have also agreed with their players to have about €50m of variable payments deferred over a three-year period.

The Catalan club has been badly hit by the pandemic, with their last accounts showing a 97m euros (£87m) loss while the net debt more than doubled to 488m euros (£438m).

“[This] will be a milestone of great importance to redirect the current economic situation,” the club said in a statement after the agreement was reached.

At the height of the pandemic in March, Barcelona’s players – led by skipper Lionel Messi – agreed to take a 70% pay cut and make additional contributions to ensure non-sporting staff received full wages.

