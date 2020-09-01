Barca’s Ivan Rakitic rejoins Sevilla

Sevilla have re-signed Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic from La Liga rivals Barcelona as the Catalans begin a clearout of their ageing squad.

Reigning Europa League champions Sevilla said Rakitic had signed a four-year deal.

The 32-year-old, who was at Sevilla between January 2011 and June 2014 before joining Barca, won 13 trophies at the Nou Camp, including four La Liga titles, 4 Copa del Rey crowns and one European Cup.

Barcelona confirmed the move in a statement saying:

“The Andalusian team will pay FC Barcelona 1.5m euros plus 9m in variables.”

The Croatian World Cup finalist will be eligible to feature in this season European Super Cup when Sevilla take on Champions League winners Bayern Munich.

