Barca’s Ansu Fati out for 4 months after knee surgery

Spanish giants Barcelona have confirmed exciting young forward Ansu Fati is expected to miss four months of action with a knee injury and will not return to action before March.

The timeframe for his recovery was confirmed in a statement released by Barcelona on Monday.

Fati, 18, was withdrawn at half-time during Barcelona’s 5-2 La Liga win over Real Betis this weekend, having picked up the knock in the opening half.

As reported by Spanish daily Marca, Dr. Ripoll of the Ripoll and De Prado Sport Clinic projected that the injury could rule the teenager out for between three and five months, but no period of absence has been confirmed – although this latest report suggests such a timeframe is increasingly probably.

Earlier on Monday, Gol TV reported that surgery had successfully been undertaken on Monday.

Fati is now one of the established attacking players at the club along with Lionel Messi and was recently named the most valuable teenager in world football.

The teenage prodigy has also starred for Spain in recent times – netting one goal in four international appearances having earned his first cap in September, while he has netted five goals in 10 games for his club this campaign.

