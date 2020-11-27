Barca target Neymar, Mane

Barcelona presidential candidate Emili Rousaud has stated that if elected, he will sign “two top players, one of them Neymar”.

The 28-year-old Brazil forward controversially made a world-record move from Barca to Paris St Germain in 2017, and has been the subject of speculation over a possible return to the Camp Nu ever since.

This comes amid reports in French media that Neymar had asked for a contract renewal at the Parc des Princes.

Reports in Spanish media also claim that the Catalans are considering a move for Liverpool’s Senegal forward Sadio Mane.

The 28-year old has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp and earned the praise of none other than Lionel Messi last year.

