‘Barca should’ve won more Champions League’ – Iniesta opens up on Messi regret

Spain legend Andres Iniesta has been talking about Barcelona and reckons the club should have won more Champions League titles with Lionel Messi on their books.

Messi, 32, has picked up the European Cup four times with the Spanish champions, although he has not tasted success in the continent’s top competition since Barca beat Juventus 3-1 in Berlin in 2015.

And speaking on the fortunes of his former club, Iniesta thinks they should have done better in the Champions League, particularly since he’s convinced it’s all but impossible for Messi to have an off night.

“I also feel that Barça are at their level because they’ve had Messi for so long. Four Champions Leagues have been won, but having the team we had and being able to count on Messi, surely we should have won it more,” the Spanish World Cup winner said.

“In the end, when the results don’t come, this type of situation happens, looking for someone to blame. For me, it’s very difficult to say that Messi has played a bad game because that’s practically impossible.”

Iniesta, who now plays for Vissel Kobe in the Japanese League, also said that Messi “continues” to surprise him with his consistency for Barcelona and the “regularity with which he makes the difference.”