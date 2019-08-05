Barca Rocked by Messi Injury

Barcelona have confirmed that Lionel Messi has suffered a calf injury and will not travel to the USA for their two friendlies against Napoli.

Messi sat on the bench as Barca beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Joan Gamper trophy Sunday night.

The 32-year-old is now a doubt for the Catalan giants’ first game of the season against Athletic Bilbao a week on Friday.

In a statement, Barca said: “First team player Leo Messi, who had returned from his summer break for training on Monday, withdrew from the session due to discomfort in his right leg.

“Tests carried out have diagnosed a Grade 1 calf strain for the Argentine.

“Messi will remain in Barcelona and will now not travel to the USA for the club’s tour. His availability to come back to action will be dictated by his recovery from the injury.”

Messi’s absence would represent a huge blow for Barca as they look for success on three fronts this season.

The Catalans have been so far unsuccessful in their bid to lure Neymar back to the Nou Camp from Paris Saint-Germain.