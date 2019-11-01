‘Barca Players offered to alter wages to sign Neymar’ – Pique

Gerard Pique has revealed details of Barcelona’s pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar in the summer, saying squad members offered to slash wages to seal the deal.

Barça defender Pique was speaking to El Larguero this week about the launch of the David Cup in Madrid next month when he was asked about Neymar and his failed bud to return to the Camp Nou last summer.

“What we suggested to the [Barcelona] president [Josep Maria Bartomeu] was that if we had to alter our contracts we would,” Pique told Cadena Ser.

“We knew that there was the issue of [financial] fair play and the relationship with the president has always been very good.

“Instead of getting paid what we had to get paid that year, we would transfer it to the second, third or fourth [year] so that Ney could come in, if that was the problem.

“We all want to go hand-in-hand with the club in the end. If we can help so that the club doesn’t have this problem, it wasn’t an issue.”

After lengthy negotiations, Neymar, 27, remained in Paris as Barca couldn’t meet the club’s demands.

There are however reports in Spanish media that the Catalans could land him next summer for £199m.