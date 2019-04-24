Barca on the Verge of Clinching La Liga after Alaves Win

Barcelona beat Alaves 2-0 Tuesday night and will win La Liga later tonight if Atletico Madrid lose to Valencia after opening a 12-point lead at the top of the table.

Should Atletico avoid defeat to Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano, the Catalans will still be crowned champions on Saturday at the Camp Nou with a victory over Levante.

They could even have it wrapped up before kick-off on Saturday if Atletico fail to take at least four points from Valencia and Real Valladolid, the latter whom they face a few hours earlier on Saturday.

Lionel Messi came on as a substitute in the 61st minute shortly after his team had scored twice, Carles Alena guiding one into the corner before Luis Suarez, in Messi’s absence, took and dispatched a penalty.

Valverde leaving out his captain and star player, presumably with an eye on next week’s Champions League semifinal against Liverpool, was a luxury Barcelona have earned and can afford.

Other players were preserved too. Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet and Arthur Melo all began on the bench, allowing Samuel Umtiti more minutes as he recovers from a knee injury, while the struggling Philippe Coutinho started in a front three with Ousmane Dembele and Suarez.

Alena, the 21-year-old Spaniard, scored his second La Liga goal and showed again why many believe he could be a key figure for Barcelona in the years to come.

Suarez’s goal, meanwhile, was his 21st in the league and marks the fourth consecutive season in which he has passed the 20 mark for Barca.