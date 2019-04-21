Barca on the Cusp of La Liga Triumph after Sociedad Win

Jordi Alba scored the winner against Real Sociedad as Barcelona closed in on the La Liga title with a hard-fought 2-1 win Sunday night.

The Spanish full-back found the net with a brilliant low strike after being teed up by Lionel Messi, only two minutes after Juanmi had equalised for the visitors to stun the packed Camp Nou.

Clement Lenglet gave Barca a first-half lead with his header from Ousmane Dembele’s corner – his first goal for the club.

Sociedad goalkeeper Gero Rulli made an excellent one-handed save to deny Luis Suarez after a dazzling move by Messi from the right.

Victory meant Barcelona re-established their nine-point lead which was temporarily reduced when second-placed Atletico Madrid defeated Eibar 1-0 earlier on Saturday.

Coach Ernesto Valverde’s team now only need six points from their remaining five games to retain the La Liga crown.