Barca on the Cusp of La Liga Triumph after Sociedad Win

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Barca on the Cusp of La Liga Triumph after Sociedad Win

Jordi Alba scored the winner against Real Sociedad as Barcelona closed in on the La Liga title with a hard-fought 2-1 win Sunday night.

The Spanish full-back found the net with a brilliant low strike after being teed up by Lionel Messi, only two minutes after Juanmi had equalised for the visitors to stun the packed Camp Nou.

Clement Lenglet gave Barca a first-half lead with his header from Ousmane Dembele’s corner – his first goal for the club.

Sociedad goalkeeper Gero Rulli made an excellent one-handed save to deny Luis Suarez after a dazzling move by Messi from the right.

Victory meant Barcelona re-established their nine-point lead which was temporarily reduced when second-placed Atletico Madrid defeated Eibar 1-0 earlier on Saturday.

Coach Ernesto Valverde’s team now only need six points from their remaining five games to retain the La Liga crown.

, ,

Related Posts

Fognini Stuns Nadal in Monte Carlo

April 21, 2019

Ronaldo Makes History as Juventus Wins 8th Straight Serie A Title

April 21, 2019

Van Dijk, Sterling, Hazard Lead PFA Player of the Year Nominations

April 20, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *