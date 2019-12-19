Barca, Madrid share spoils in goalless Clasico

Real Madrid put in a decent shift against Barcelona in Wednesday’s La Liga clash but lacked the cutting edge in the final third as the ‘Clasico’ ended goalless to leave the Catalans top of the standings on goal difference.

Both sides had shots cleared off the line and Real’s Gareth Bale did put the ball in the net after the interval but his strike was narrowly ruled out for offside and the fixture ended scoreless for the first time since November, 2002.

The draw left Barca top on 36 points after 17 games with Real also on 36, five clear of third-placed Sevilla.

The game was rescheduled from October 26 due to the political turmoil that gripped Catalonia following calls for independence, but the action on the pitch did not quite live up to the billing.

Zinedine Zidane’s side fired 12 shots at the hosts’ goal before the interval, coming closest with a Casemiro header which Gerard Pique scrambled off the goalline, while they also had two penalty appeals waved away for challenges on Raphael Varane.

Barca looked short of ideas, with Lionel Messi being their only source of inspiration.

The Argentine could have broken the deadlock in the first half but Real captain Sergio Ramos slid to the floor to block his goal-bound shot.

Messi later teed up Jordi Alba with a scooped pass but the defender fired just wide, while Barca’s all-time top scorer was uncharacteristically sloppy at times and miscontrolled a clear opportunity to strike at goal in the second half.