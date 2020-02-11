Barca confirm Dembele out for 6 months after surgery

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele will be sidelined for six months following surgery on a serious hamstring tear.

The 22-year-old France international was on his way back to full fitness following another thigh injury when he pulled out of training last week.

Dembele has suffered several injuries since joining the La Liga champions from German side Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

He has played only three full games this season – under former manager Ernesto Valverde – missing 63 games in all competitions at Barca through injury.

A member of France’s World Cup-winning squad, he is expected to miss this summer’s Euro 2020 as he recuperates from the injury.