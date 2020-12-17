Barca beat Sociedad to reignite title charge

Barcelona reignited their La Liga title push on Wednesday when they came back from a goal down to defeat Real Sociedad 2-1.

Sociedad, without a point at Barcelona in 25 years, took the lead through Willian Jose in the 26th minute.

Spanish international Jordi Alba levelled four minutes later with Frenkie de Jong adding the second just before the break.

“It was our best game of the season. We came into it knowing very well what we had to do,” said left-back Alba.

“We put pressure on them, especially in the first half.

“Tonight I saw a very good Barca. We are happy with the attitude. We knew how to suffer. This should give us more confidence for the rest of La Liga as there are a lot of games left.”

Under-siege Barca coach Ronald Koeman was fearing the worst when Willian Jose scored with his right foot from close range after a Portu corner.

Alba’s equaliser arrived on the half-hour mark after a fine interchange of passes between Antoine Griezmann and Pedri.

French star Griezmann hit the bar six minutes later after taking the ball past Sociedad keeper Alex Remiro.

De Jong then gave Barca a 42nd-minute lead with a right-foot drive for his first goal since February.

The goal, however, was only allowed after a VAR consultation for a possible offside.

The win allowed Barcelona to move six points off the top of the table whereas defeat meant Sociedad lost their spot as leaders to be replaced by Atletico Madrid.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

