Barca appoint Koeman as new coach

Barcelona have appointed former midfielder Ronald Koeman has been appointed as the club’s new coach.

This was announced Tuesday by the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who said in an interview with Barca TV that “Koeman will be Barca’s coach next season.”

Koeman, who has been in charge of the Netherlands since 2018, comes in to replace the hapless Quique Setien who was sacked after Barca were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals in a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich last Friday.

Speaking ahead of his confirmation as president, the 57-year-old Dutchman said Barca was the only exit clause in his Netherlands contract.

Koeman scored the winning goal as Barca beat Sampdoria 1-0 to win their first European Cup in 1992.

He has a task or revamping an ageing squad and making the Catalans competitive again.

