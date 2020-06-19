Barber acquitted of armed robbery after 6 years behind bars

After six years in incarceration, an Ikeja High Court on Thursday found a barber, Sunday Kenneth, not guilty of the charges of conspiracy and armed robbery.

Mr Kenneth was locked up at the Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre for the alleged crimes he has now been cleared of.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso, in a judgment read during a virtual proceeding, said the prosecution did not prove his case against the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt.

Oyefeso said the prosecution failed to present material witnesses, especially the complainant before the court during the trial and that there was also no concrete evidence against the defendant in the case.

“The victim of the offense, Alhaji Adenekan Olalekan, was not called by the prosecution, thereby denying the court the benefit of hearing his direct testimony and the defense, the benefit of cross-examining him.

“Apart from the testimony of the first Prosecution Witness (PW1), there is nothing before the court to show that there was an armed robbery. The weapon allegedly used was not tendered in evidence.

“The evidence before the court is at best wishy-washy and the defendant cannot be convicted on evidence that lacks substance.

“I am not able to rely on the evidence of PW1. His evidence is not detailed and convincing; he could not remember what time the incident took place.

“I find you Sunday Kenneth not guilty as charged on counts one and two and you are accordingly discharged and acquitted,” Justice Oyefeso said.

Reacting to the judgment, the Defence Counsel, Mr. Adedamola Akapo, expressed his gratitude to the court.

“I can see that justice has indeed been served, I am very grateful,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

