Barack Obama’s Title Card in Michael Jordan Documentary is Hilarious

Barack Obama appeared in the much-talked-about debut of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty, in which his title card read “former Chicago resident,” rather than former president of the United States.
And this has stirred hilarious reactions on social media, especially because even the title cards for Bill Clinton, for instance, said “former Arkansas governor”.
Check it out below:
favorite part so far #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/E0CNBjgcsO
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 20, 2020
yes chicago resident that is barack obama’s claim to fame pic.twitter.com/rNzNEtGSLy
— hermana cain (@ziwe) April 20, 2020
Loving this low-key description of Barack Obama in #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/SnoUD63zy3
— Bridget Lacy (@Lacytalks) April 20, 2020