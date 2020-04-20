Barack Obama’s Title Card in Michael Jordan Documentary is Hilarious

Barack Obama appeared in the much-talked-about debut of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty, in which his title card read “former Chicago resident,” rather than former president of the United States.

And this has stirred hilarious reactions on social media, especially because even the title cards for Bill Clinton, for instance, said “former Arkansas governor”.

Check it out below:

