Barack Obama Tells Graduating Students Amid Pandemic: “Don’t Be Afraid”

Yesterday, graduating high school students in the U.S. who could not attend physical ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic, participated in the Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020 special event, organised by LeBron James.

James executive-produced the event, along with Kevin Hart, the Jonas Brothers, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Lena Waithe, Ben Platt, Zendaya, Olivia Wilde and more, with a commencement speech from former president Barack Obama.

Per THR, Obama said in a recorded message, “Graduating is a big achievement under any circumstances,” going on to reference common issues that students face in high school. He then spoke about how the global pandemic, in addition to school shootings and other tragic events, has raised the stakes and created new challenges for those entering the workforce. He noted that families — even those well-off — are dealing with “massive uncertainty” and that students are going to have to “grow up faster.” Sharing a “hard truth,” Obama emphasized that “adults don’t have all the answers.”

Challenging the students to take charge, the former president declared, “If the world is going to get better, it’s up to you. This is your generation’s world to shape.” He offered three “quick pieces of advice,” including “don’t be afraid” and “do what you think is right.” He emphasized the need to “ground yourself in values that last, like hard work, responsibility, fairness, generosity and respect for others.” Obama’s third piece of advice was to “build a community,” because “no one does big things by themselves.”

