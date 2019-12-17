Barack Obama Says Women Make Better Leaders Than Men

Barack Obama wants you all to know women make better leaders.

The former President of the United States said this at a private event in Singapore that women make better leaders than men.

He admitted that women aren’t perfect, but they are “pretty indisputably” better than men. “Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men],” he said, according to the BBC.

He continued, “I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything, living standards and outcomes.”

However, he shut down the notion that he’d ever get back into the political arena. “If you look at the world and look at the problems it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” he said, shooting down the idea. “It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self-importance or your own power.”