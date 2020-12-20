Barack Obama Reveals His Fave Songs of 2020, Including Wizkid & Tem’s “Essence”

Barack Obama has taken to his Twitter to share the list of his favourite tracks of 2020.

The the 30-song list includes hit singles from acts all over the world, including Nigeria’s Wizkid’s Essence featuring Tems, which rocked the waves months ago.

Other artistes on the list include Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage (Remix),” Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” Dua Lipa and DaBaby’s “Levitating,” Mac Miller’s “Blue World,” J. Cole’s “The Climb Back,” and Goodie Mob’s “4 My People.”

Check it out below:

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

