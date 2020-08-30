Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Barack Obama has joined millions of fans all over the world to mourn Chadwick Boseman.

Recall that the Black Panther actor died on Friday at the age of 43 after four years of secretly battling colon cancer, and fans and celebrities can’t stop weeping for this beautiful soul who has left us.

Confirming the news of Boseman’s death, his official Twitter account said: “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

And in his tribute, Obama wrote on Twitter: “Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years.”

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

