Barack and Michelle’s Documentary, ‘American Factory,’ Wins Oscar

Last night, Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company won their first Oscar for “American Factory,” a documentary that reportedly chronicled what happened to workers when a Chinese billionaire purchased a manufacturing plant in the U.S. Midwest.

“American Factory” is the first release from their company Higher Ground Productions, which the former U.S. president and first lady founded in 2018. In that same year, they announced a multiyear deal to supply content to streaming service Netflix, says CNBC News.

“Our film is from Ohio and China. Go Buckeyes!” Julia Reichert, an American documentary filmmaker who worked on the film, said during her acceptance speech Sunday. “But it really could be from anywhere where people put on a uniform, punch a clock, trying to make their families have a better life. Working people have it harder and harder these days and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite.”

“American Factory” follows the lives of thousands of workers who were laid off from their auto jobs in Moraine, Ohio, in the 2008 recession. Some of those workers were hired six years later by Chinese company Fuyao Glass America to make automotive glass in the same plant.”

And reacting to the heartwarming news, Obama tweeted:

Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release. https://t.co/W4AZ68iWoY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 10, 2020