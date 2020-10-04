Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate 28th Wedding Anniversary

Former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama are celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary.

The former occupants of the White House took to their respective Instagram pages to shout out each other.

Barack Obama thanked the love of his life for making him a better husband, father, and human being. He also used the opportunity to urge folks to vote in the coming elections.

Michelle Obama also put out an anniversary message celebrating 28 years of Barack’s smile, character and compassion.

Happy anniversary to the Obamas.

