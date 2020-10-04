Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate 28th Wedding Anniversary

Former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama are celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary.
The former occupants of the White House took to their respective Instagram pages to shout out each other.
Barack Obama thanked the love of his life for making him a better husband, father, and human being. He also used the opportunity to urge folks to vote in the coming elections.
Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human. This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started. Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you.
Michelle Obama also put out an anniversary message celebrating 28 years of Barack’s smile, character and compassion.
28 years with this one. 💕 I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us. And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments! That’s an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack. ❤️😘
Happy anniversary to the Obamas.