Banky W’s Sooyah Bistro Vandalised by Thugs

The Lekki branch of Banky W’s eatery, Sooyah Bistro, has been vandalised by thugs.

The singer and businessman shared the news on his Instagram story, disclosing that it was one of the places attacked and looted by thugs who have been unleashing mayhem on the streets since early hours of Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

The aspiring politician noted that this event was a small setback in the scheme of things in Nigeria at the moment.

Thankfully, all staff members of the Banky W owned establishment are safe as there was no attack on persons.

