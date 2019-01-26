Banky W To Take Legal Action Against Troll Who Said He Took Money From Buhari

Banky W is set to take legal action against a Twitter user who claimed he took money from President Buhari.

Drama started after the Twitter user claimed that she had proof of how the actor and his wife Adesuwa Etomi visited the president and were paid N57 Million to promote the president’s interest.

I have a picture of you and your wife traveling to Abuja via Arik Air in December where the contract was signed. Your client paid for the Business class that you and Adesuwa traveled with that day. The trip was on a Sunday morning. I dare you to deny this. — Shalom Miriam Shehu (@MiriamShehu) January 26, 2019

But Banky says this is all a lie and that he will not take this accusation lightly. “I’ve called my lawyers, and sent screenshots of the latest lies and slander used against me. I hope the people who posted them are prepared to provide PROOF in court. Shey you have dragged my name in the mud again, you MUST provide proof of your accusations or you will go to jail,” he tweeted.

I can't spend time engaging in a Twitter war with people who clearly don't care about facts and truth, and prefer to push slander and lies because it makes for juicy news, regardless of who they need to drag in the dirt. (2) — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) January 26, 2019

Instead of us to focus on infiltrating government at multiple levels, build capacity and open the door for more credible candidates to do the same, we want to hurl insults and lies at each other online on behalf of the very same leaders that have rubbished ALL of us. Shame. (4) — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) January 26, 2019

I'm in an uphill battle, going up against the two major parties, but I believe it is one worth fighting. We need to infiltrate Govt at the community level, & build capacity. I hope to inspire others to do the same. The problem is from the top but the solution is from the bottom. — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) January 26, 2019