Banky W To Take Legal Action Against Troll Who Said He Took Money From Buhari

Banky W is set to take legal action against a Twitter user who claimed he took money from President Buhari.

Drama started after the Twitter user claimed that she had proof of how the actor and his wife Adesuwa Etomi visited the president and were paid N57 Million to promote the president’s interest.

But Banky says this is all a lie and that he will not take this accusation lightly. “I’ve called my lawyers, and sent screenshots of the latest lies and slander used against me. I hope the people who posted them are prepared to provide PROOF in court. Shey you have dragged my name in the mud again, you MUST provide proof of your accusations or you will go to jail,” he tweeted.

And he said a lot more.

See his tweets below:

