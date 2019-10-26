banky

Banky W Switches Up His Looks for New Movie Role

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Banky W Switches Up His Looks for New Movie Role

Banky W has switched up his looks, thanks to his new movie role.

The singer-actor shared the new photos of himself on his Instagram, with a caption that announced the title of the now-anticipated movie, Sugar Rush.

“Anikulapo” is coming!!! Say hi to the Bad Guy,” he captioned the photo, and even shared sneak peek of the official trailer of the movie. And fans can’t wait to see it.

Check them out below:

Related Posts

‘Tom and Jerry’ Live-Action CGI Movie Set to be Released in December 2020

October 26, 2019

Enyinna Nwigwe Speaks About His Role in “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free”

October 25, 2019

Woman Confronts Harvey Weinstein at New York City Bar

October 25, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *