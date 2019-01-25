Banky W Raises Alarm over Wrong Party Logo on Ballot Paper

Banky W, the Modern Democratic Party House of Representatives candidate for Eti-Osa constituency and singer, has raised the alarm over the usage of a wrong logo on the ballot paper meant to be used during the election.

The R&B star took to his verified Instagram handle to share a video in which he said the party made the discovery less than two days ago.

According to him, INEC is unable to reprint the ballot paper, hence they would be reprinting some campaign materials with the new logo.

He wrote: “VERY URGENT!!! It turns out that logo that will show for MDP on the election day ballot papers is wrong. We have tried every possible option to see if the ballot papers can be reprinted, but that is unfortunately not possible. So we move on.

No sense crying over spilt milk. The good news is we are on the ballot. You will see “Modern Democratic party” on the ballot with this new logo. We are also reprinting as much campaign material as we can. We will not be deterred by any obstacle. We will not be discouraged. We will focus on the finish line and forge ahead. No weakness. No regrets.”

The 38-year-old musician-turned-politician went to add that his surname was also misspelt on the final list of candidates in the constituency.

“PS: My last name was also misspelt, but that’s a non-issue because you won’t see candidate names on election day. Just party names, acronyms, and logos. Please remember the Modern Democratic Party. God bless you.”