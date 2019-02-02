Banky W Plans to Help Homeless Man Who Turned His Poster Into a Sleeping Mat

Banky W has revealed his plans to help a homeless man who turned his campaign poster into a sleeping mat.

The video of the unidentified sleeping man was shared by a fan on social media today, and while many people made banters about the post, the actor-turned-politician hopped on and called out those who had unkind things to say.

“Saddest this about this post is that some people are using it as an avenue to mock me and insult each other, forgetting that there’s an actual human being here who apparently [is] so broke and in need that he cannot afford a bed,” he said.

Then he asked fans to help him find the man.

