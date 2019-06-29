Banky W, Joe Abah, & More to Contribute to Busola Dakolo’s Legal Defence

Yesterday, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo denied all the rape allegations made against him by Busola Dakolo and threatened to file a lawsuit against her and others.

In case you missed it: the celebrity photographer sat down with Chude Jideonwo of Ynaija for an explosive interview in which she accused the infamous Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) preacher raping her when she was just a teenager. Follow up the story here.

And in his denial, the infamous pastor, who has a long history of alleged sexual misconduct, claimed he had never raped anyone in his life, claimed that unknown persons have been trying to extort him and his church, and he will be filing a lawsuit against everyone involved in the recent drama.

Which is why Nigerians are now rallying behind Dakolo, with celebrities like famous persons like Joe Abah and Banky W announcing that they will contribute to her legal defence.

See their tweets below: