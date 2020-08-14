Banky W is Tired of Bringing Down One Artist to Hype Another

Banky W is tired of people, especially fans who pit artistes against each other in order to hype their faves.

The Sooyah Bistro CEO took to Twitter to speak against the popular habit by many in the light of Burna Boy’s newly released album, which has received critical acclaim.

Banky W tweeted “Dear fans, please note: Acknowledging @burnaboy’s unquestionably greatness doesn’t mean we must bring up (or put down) Wiz, David or anyone else. And vice versa.

