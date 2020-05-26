Banky W Confirms New Album in The Works With Wife, Adesua

Banky W is ready to make a return to the music scene and with his Mrs in tow.

The EME label boss and businessman announced the new development in an Instagram post and we’re gladly anticipating.

Wellington listed an array of extraordinary producers such as Masterkarft, Cobhams Asuquo,etc., who are in on the project.

Cobhams had earlier given an inkling into the project after he shared a picture of himself, Masterkraft and the Wellingtons in the studio. However, the aspiring politician, Wellington has confirmed the news.

He wrote;

“Not sure how many people are anticipating this… but for the record, our new music is now under construction. Been in the studio with @cobhamsasuquo, @masterkraft_, @gospelondebeatz, @dj_rombee, @alternatesound and of course Mrs W @adesuaetomi.

“Excited about the process, and where it will lead to. Pls encourage us by marking register in the comment section if you’re looking forward to our new music. 😊🔥🕺🏽💃🏽❤🙏🏽🙌🏽 We move”!

