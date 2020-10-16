Banky W Challenges the IG of Police to Address the Youths on the Streets of Abuja

Banky W has told the IGP that if he truly wants to address the youths, he should meet them on the streets of Abuja, where officers of the Nigeria Police Force assaulted them.

The drama started after the official handle of the Nigerian Government published a report claiming that Falz and others will join the IG of Police for a townhall meeting to address the #EndSARS movement.

But Falz has shut it down and added that he can see the agenda the government is so intent on whipping up. “I will not be on this panel. I was given false information. Plus there is no need for all this please!! The agenda is clear #5for5 #SARSMUSTEND,” he tweeted. Read about it here.

Which is why Banky W has told the IGP to meet the youths on the streets. “If the IG wants to talk to young people, he should come out to the same streets in Abuja where his officers were assaulting them for peacefully protesting and apologize to them there. And then update them about all the action they’ve taken on the #5for5 list. #EndSARS,” he said.

