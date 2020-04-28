banky

Banky W Celebrates Joining Tutu Fellows: “I’m So Honoured”

Congratulations to Banky W!

The singer-actor has taken to his Twitter to reveal that he was selected as one of this year’s Tutu Leadership Fellowship for 2020, who will take part in the prestigious programme.

I’m so honoured to be selected as a member of the @TutuFellows class of 2020. This really means a lot to me, and I’m looking forward to learning from the brightest minds across the African continent when the fellowship begins,” he tweeted his announcement yesterday.

And fans are super glad for him.

