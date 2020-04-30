Banks to open in Abuja, Lagos, Ogun Monday – FG

The Federal Government has announced that banks will open for commercial operations in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States beginning Monday, May 4.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, disclosed during their daily update in Abuja

According to Aliyu, banks would be allowed to open between 8 am and 2 pm in the three areas.

He said, “In terms of the banks, this continues to be a recurring issue for all of us. We have been in touch with the CBN governor.

“Moving on from Monday, banks will open and they will operate normal services from 8 am to 2 pm. That is six hours but there will be the usual restrictions. For instance, self-distancing and the use of temperature monitors, hand hygiene, and making sure the capacities of banking halls are restricted so that people do not come together.”

This comes days after President Muhammadu Buhari, during a nationwide broadcast, said the lockdown imposed on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun would gradually be eased out.

The president however imposed an 8 pm to 6 am curfew in the three places while mandating the public use of face masks to curb the community transmission of the dreaded disease.

