Banker nabbed for trying to kill his wife

The Lagos State police command has arrested a 45-year-old man Christopher Lament for alleged attempt to murder his wife Comfort.

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 2, at 23, Jossy Castro Street, Lagos.

The couple, it was gathered, have had a series of disagreement over the man’s inability to provide for the family after losing his banking job five-years-ago.

Sources said neither the man nor his wife was working and the lack of money bred ill feelings, disrespect and lukewarm attitude towards the man which usually resulted in fights.

The police added that detectives rescued the woman following a distress call placed by neighbours and a knife was recovered from the suspect.

Police spokesman Bala Elkana said the couple have been married for 13 years and they had two teenage children.

“The woman was rescued by the police following a distress call received. The knife was recovered and registered as exhibit. The couple were married for 13 years and blessed with two children, ages 11 and 9. Both are from Akwa Ibom State.

“The suspect lost his banking job 5 years ago and the woman is not working. The couple were having series of crisis underpinned on matrimonial rascality and lack of maintenance. The event that led to the attempt made by the suspect to stab the victim with a knife, started with a mere argument. Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to Court,” Elkana said.