Bank robbers shoot customer dead, cart away cash

Suspected armed robbers on Friday attacked a bank in Yenagoa, Bayelsa capital, killing a customer, Mr Emmanuel Omomo, and taking away cash he withdrew from the bank.

Police spokesman in Bayelsa, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the killing, said the incident occurred at about 10 a.m. inside the premises of the new generation bank.

“The customer was accosted by unknown gunmen after he withdrew money from the bank.

“The armed robbers who came in a black Toyota Camry car accosted the customer, one Emmanuel Omomo, when he came out of the bank after making the withdrawals.

“They shot him, collected all the money in his possession and zoomed off.

“The victim was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where he was confirmed dead. Investigation is ongoing.” he said

Butswat said the Police Command in the state had launched a manhunt for the unknown gunmen.

An eye witness, who preferred anonymity, said the middle-aged man was leaving the bank with a bag suspected to be containing some amount of money when the masked gunmen accosted him.

He said the suspected robbers who were dressed in black attire alighted from a Toyota Camry car and shot sporadically.

He said the victim who had already entered a waiting tricycle, on sighting the gunmen, ran inside the nearby bush, but the gunmen shot him and made away with the money.

“Although, the armed security attached to the bank and nearby banks responded with scary shots, they could not hit the target due to the huge crowd at the bank premise,” he said.

