Bank guard, accomplices nabbed for ATM fraud

A bank guard and two of his cohorts have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly defrauding bank customers through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in Benue State.

In an announcement Thursday, Mr Dele Oyewale, the Head, Media & Publicity of the EFCC’s Makurdi office said the three suspects were apprehended on the premises of a bank in the North Bank area of the state capital.

He said the suspects allegedly perpetrated the fraud by obtaining details of customers who sought help to withdraw cash from ATMs.

He said they operate by hanging around ATMs to help those who want to withdraw money.

The official said that in the process they swap the figures and other details, such as password, in the customer’s ATM card and clone it to defraud the unsuspecting customer.

He said that the commission recovered 31 ATM cards of different banks bearing different names, many smartphones, two laptops, 16 SIM cards, one Glo modem, one flash drive and fake currency notes from the suspects.

