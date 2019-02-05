Bandits Kill Senator’s Sister, Abducted Others in Zamfara

Suspected armed bandits have killed the elder sister of the lawmaker representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District, Senator Kabiru Marafa.

This was confirmed Tuesday by the spokesperson to the Senator, saying Sa’adatu Marafa was killed when the bandits stormed her home in Ruwan Bore Community in Gusau Local Government Area of the state, in the early hours of the day.

The bandits were also said to have abducted her husband, as well as his brother, after which they were said to have invaded another community where they set houses ablaze and abducted several other people.

The state police is yet to make a comment on the incident.

Zamfara has been besieged by the nefarious activities of armed banditry over the past year, prompting the governor, Abdulaziz Yari to call for the declaration of a state of emergency to tackle the menace.