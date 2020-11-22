Bandits kill PDP chairman in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Lawal Dako.

According to Katsina Post, Dako was shot by bandits on November 8 but died on Friday, November 20 from injuries sustained as a result of the attack.

He died at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital.

Katsina – home state of President Muhammadu Buhari – is one of the worst hit by bandits and other terror groups in the northern part of the country.

The governor, Aminu Masari, has been criticized for handling the matter with kid gloves so far.

