Bandits kill ECWA pastor, demand N50m ransom for abducted wife

A pastor at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Reverend Jeremiah Ibrahim, has been killed by bandits who raided his church in Chikuba town in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Ibrahim, 37, was killed last Thursday, the Secretary of the Minna District Council of ECWA, Reverend Adamu Na’Allah, disclosed in Minna after the burial of the cleric.

He said Ibrahim was in Chikuba to harvest some crops from his farm in the village when the bandits struck.

It is understood that Ibrahim, who had earlier been transferred out of the town and replaced by another pastor, joined his successor for the harvest.

Before they could start the harvest, according to Na’Allah, the bandits came and attacked the clergy house.

It was gathered that the two pastors hid in the ceiling of the house and when they thought the coast was clear, came down. Unknown to them, the bandits were still around.

Ibrahim, who came down first, was said to have been killed by the bandits.

He said five others, all women, were abducted by the bandits, including the deceased’s wife.

The hoodlums had already demanded N50m for the release of the wife.

Na’Allah said people in a neighboring Kuchi village were kidnapped by the same set of bandits, who later released five of them and killed one because the uniform of a vigilance group was found on him.

The bandits were also reported to have demanded N1.2m for the remaining victims.

