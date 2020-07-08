Bandits kill Army Captain, abduct wife, mother

Bandits have struck again, killing an army captain attacked to the 353 Artillery Regiment, Ojo Barracks, Lagos as he travelled along the Okene-Lokoja highway.

The soldier, identified as Capt GSM Abubakar, with army number N/13600, was said to be travelling in his Honda Accord car when he ran into a blockade mounted by the armed bandits.

It is understood that Capt Abubakar, in the company of his wife and mother, was travelling from Lagos to the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, in Jaji, Kaduna State, to participate in 2020 junior officers’ course.

The bandits were said to have opened fire on the officer, who was dressed in mufti, killing him on the spot and proceeding to abduct his wife and mother.

Other officers travelling in other vehicles behind him narrowly escaped the attack.

Capt Abubakar’s remains were moved to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Lokoja on Tuesday, ahead of burial in his hometown, in Niger State.

