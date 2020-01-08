Bandits kill ABU lecturer in Katsina

A lecturer with Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Umar Isah, has reportedly been killed by armed bandits.

Mr Isah, was killed on Monday night at Malumfashi, Katsina State when the bandits reportedly raided several communities at Malumfashi, Punch writes.

Following distress calls, according to the eyewitness, the police intervened and were said to have engaged the gunmen in a gun duel that lasted several hours.

“The gunmen actually tried to abduct the victim but he resisted and due to the pressure from the police, the bandits eventually shot Isah and fled,” the eyewitness said.

The coalition of civil society organisations in a report indicated that Katsina State had recorded a total of 26 armed banditry and kidnapping attacks within the last 30 days in various parts of the state.

In the report dated January 6, 2020, the group lamented what it described as the deteriorating state of insecurity in Katsina State, weeks after the government said it had “successful dialogue and negotiation” with bandits operating in the area.

“The dialogue with the bandits initiated in good faith became efficient for a while because it was neither professional nor built on any defined framework,” the report signed by the group’s Chairman, Muhammad Bashir Usman Ruwangidiya, said.

According to the coalition, “the federal and state governments have failed woefully in securing the lives and property of the people of Katsina State.”

The Malumfashi incident comes less than 24 hours after gunmen also launched a similar attack last Sunday on the Tsauri community of Kafur Local Government Area where at least one person was confirmed killed.

Isah, until his death, was a lecturer at the ABU School of Basic and Remedial Studies (SBRS), Funtua. He was killed when